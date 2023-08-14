'My experience is probably just as good as GIC, maybe better': Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE — Presidential hopeful Mr Tan Kin Lian has refuted the idea that he does not have the necessary experience to safeguard Singapore's past reserves, part of the responsibilities of the Republic's president.

On Monday (Aug 14), Mr Tan pointed to how NTUC Income's assets grew from $28 million in 1977 to $17 billion in 2007, the three decades when he was the insurer's chief executive officer.

"I have certain principles about investing for the long term, investing in the secure investments to give a good long term return," he said on the sidelines of a visit to Kopitiam Square food centre in Sengkang.

The 75-year-old was responding to comments made by fellow presidential hopeful Mr Ng Kok Song.

On Sunday, Mr Ng — a former chief investment officer for sovereign wealth fund GIC — said he understood the country's reserves, as did former senior minister Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who had served as finance minister between 2007 and 2015.

Mr Tharman, 66, announced in June that he would be resigning from the ruling People's Action Party and stepping down from all his government positions in order to run for president.

Mr Ng said that Mr Tan and businessman Mr George Goh, another presidential hopeful, have yet to prove that they understand the intricacies of safeguarding the country's past reserves.

In response, Mr Tan said: "I think my experience is probably just as good as GIC, maybe better."

Separately, the two-time presidential aspirant said that guidelines issued by the Elections Department (ELD) on campaigning were unclear. This included whether activities such as walkabouts were allowed before Nomination Day, he said.

He had informed the media about daily walkabouts from Saturday, cancelled his Sunday event after ELD issued its guidelines, and reinstated them on Monday.

"There's some uncertainty about (whether) walkabouts are allowed or not, whether I have to cancel my walkabouts because I thought it's not allowed," he said. "Then I'm told 'Oh, it's allowed', so I'm here to walk around. So these are not fair to people."

ST has asked ELD if it has any clarifications to its campaigning guidelines for this period.

Mr Tan also repeated his criticism of the short time frame leading up to the presidential election, with Nomination Day on Aug 22 and Polling Day on Sept 1 should there be a contest.

Noting that there will be only 10 days between Nomination Day and Polling Day — excluding Cooling-off Day, when campaigning is prohibited — Mr Tan said this was not enough time for him to convey his message to voters.

"I want to tell the people of Singapore it is quite a difficult task for me so they must give me the support, otherwise it will be more and more difficult in the future," he said.

At Kopitiam Square on Monday, Mr Tan greeted customers and stallholders, took photos and gave out souvenirs, such as small Sudoku notebooks, which he autographed.

He later took the Sengkang LRT, followed by the North East Line on a trip from Punggol to Dhoby Ghaut, and greeted commuters who were on the same train as him.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.