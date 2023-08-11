PE2023: Writ of Election issued, Polling Day on Sept 1

Sept 1 will be the day for Singaporeans to head to the ballot boxes to vote for the country's ninth President, if there's more than one qualified candidate.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued the Writ of Election for this year's Presidential Election today, with Nomination Day on Aug 22.

If there is more than one presidential candidate by then, Polling Day will be on Sept 1.

The nomination of candidates will take place at the auditorium of the People's Association at 9 King George's Avenue.

The deposit payable for each candidate is set at $40,500, according to a statement by the Elections Department on Friday (Aug 11).

This amount is lower than the last contested Presidential Election. The deposit in 2011 was $48,000 then.

Four Presidential hopefuls have since announced their intention to run in this year's elections.

They are former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, businessman George Goh, former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian, and ex-GIC Chief Investment Officer Ng Kok Song.

All of them have since shared that they have submitted their certificate of eligibility forms.

'Assess them and their views carefully': PM Lee

In a Facebook post today, PM Lee said that a few individuals have already declared their intention to run for the Presidency.

"The media have widely reported on them, and I'm sure we will hear more from the candidates themselves during the campaign period.

"The President represents all Singaporeans, and stands as a symbol of our unity and aspirations. Listen to what each candidate has to say, and assess them and their views carefully. I hope everyone will vote wisely for the best candidate for this important role."

