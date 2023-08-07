PE2023: Tharman Shanmugaratnam submits forms for certificate of eligibility

Tharman Shanmugaratnam submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility on Monday (Aug 7) to contest in the upcoming Presidential Election, his media team confirmed with local media.

They did not reveal more details.

The former senior minister, 66, announced the slogan "Respect for All" for his presidential bid in a press conference on July 26, where he outlined a vision of becoming a "president for a new era".

Other potential candidates have also submitted their applications for a certificate of eligibility.

Entrepreneur George Goh, together with his wife Lysa Sumali and four children, arrived at the Elections Department on Aug 4 to submit his application for a certificate of eligibility, to be considered under the private sector deliberative route.

Meanwhile, ex-GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song told the media that he submitted the forms on Aug 2, for consideration under the public sector deliberative track.

Former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, who ran for the 2011 Presidential Election, also announced on July 30 that he had applied for a certificate of eligibility in the upcoming Presidential Election but has not decided if he will contest.

