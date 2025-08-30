National Basketball League final postponed after Adroit fielded suspended players under CPIB probe

SINGAPORE — The National Basketball League (NBL) Division 1 final will be postponed from Aug 30 to Sept 7, after defending champions Adroit had earlier fielded suspended players who are under investigation for allegedly fixing league games.

In a statement on Aug 29, the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) said that the club “included players who are currently under suspension” in their NBL semi-final win (67 to 52) over Siglap on Aug 27. In the other semi-final at the Singapore Basketball Centre, Eng Tat Hornets edged out SG Basketball 79 to 73.

“The BAS takes a firm stance against any actions that compromise the integrity of the sport and the fairness of our competitions,” said its statement.

“Due to this unforeseen development, BAS has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the NBL Division 1 final... This will allow for an internal review and appropriate disciplinary procedures to be carried out thoroughly and fairly.”

Apologising for the inconvenience caused to the affected teams and stakeholders, the BAS added: “While this situation is regrettable, it is critical that we follow due process to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of the game.

“The suspensions of the players in question remain in effect. BAS is conducting a full review of the incident, including whether further disciplinary action is warranted.”

On Aug 19, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) announced that it had arrested eight Singaporeans and one permanent resident aged between 19 and 35 for their suspected involvement in match-fixing in the NBL. One of the matches that was allegedly fixed was Tagawa’s 66 to 43 win over Tong Whye on Aug 1.

The Straits Times understands that among the nine are current national players, ex-internationals and NBL players from Tagawa, Tong Whye, Adroit, Siglap and Chong Ghee. There is also a coach who is being investigated by CPIB for allegedly taking money to secure pupils’ admissions into secondary schools.

In the wake of the arrests, the BAS said on Aug 20 that it would allow the league to continue as scheduled, citing fairness to teams and players who have trained hard for the competition. It said in a statement then that “any officials or players under arrest or who have been arrested will be immediately suspended from all league activities”.

ST understands that more individuals were subsequently called in by the CPIB to assist with investigations, and the BAS issued suspension letters to eight players – two each from Adroit, Tagawa, Tong Whye and Chong Ghee.

However, on Aug 28 Shin Min Daily News reported that Adroit fielded their suspended players in a 91 to 64 play-off victory against Scholar Basketball Academy on Aug 20 and in the semi-final.

When contacted, Adroit coach Chan Sian Gay questioned the BAS’ grounds of suspension, claiming that no charges have been filed against the two players in question and that the club will fight for their right to play. He also noted that the club have sent a letter of demand via their lawyers to the BAS.

He said: “If the case drags out for years, do we expect the players to sit out for years only to find them not guilty? Also, to my understanding, there were players who were arrested but did not receive the suspension letters and continued to play.

“On the day of the semi-final, the BAS said two of our players could not play, but I insisted they have no grounds to ban them, and they were allowed to play after signing a declaration form.”

The declaration forms, which ST has seen, stated that the players have not been arrested for any offence, and do not have any holding charges against them in relation to match-fixing at that time. It also noted that they are currently on release under bail or bond.

Chan said he had earlier suggested that this league season be annulled. He added: “This tournament has become meaningless. If our players get suspended, we will feel wronged; if they play, opponents will feel it’s unfair. Do you think whoever win will feel like the real champions and be proud of the win? We want to be champions by beating the best teams and not win under such circumstances.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.