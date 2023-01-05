National Steps Challenge on MRT? Man swings arm and fitness tracker from Tiong Bahru to Bedok

What was he doing?

An MRT passenger was caught on video standing in the train and swinging his right arm non-stop on the East-West Line.

According to TikToker Gabriel, who posted the 19-second video on Dec 30, the man swung his arm for 40 minutes from Tiong Bahru to Bedok.

One netizen commented: "It's a legit qigong exercise if swing both arms like this. Not sure if do only one side will be harmful or not [sic]."

Gabriel captioned the video: "Legend has it that this man clocked 100,000 steps. Do it for the HPB points. #healthy365 #tiktoksg [sic]."

The TikToker was referring to the National Steps Challenge by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) where you can earn Healthpoints by clocking at least 5,000 steps a day with your fitness tracker.

The man in the video appears to be wearing a fitness tracker on the wrist of the arm he was swinging.

When you have earned enough Healthpoints, they can be redeemed for rewards such as TransitLink, FairPrice and other vouchers. You can track your Healthpoints with the Healthy 365 app.

The loophole is that you can fool the fitness tracker by swinging it with your arm to accumulate steps even when you are just standing in the train.

So if the TikToker is correct, the man was making money with every swing of his arm.

After all, swinging your arm for 40 minutes can be quite tiring and should be counted as exercise.

