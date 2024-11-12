Navy NSF reunites with Army NSF sibling in Australia during Exercise Trident after weeks out at sea

SHOALWATER BAY, Australia - Amidst the camaraderie of shipmates and delicious meals, nothing compares to the longing for home when Corporal First Class (CFC) Lim Shi Xian is out at sea aboard a Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) vessel.

After weeks in the RSS Persistence, the 22-year-old full-time national serviceman was recently joined by a familiar face - his younger brother who has also been deployed to the same overseas exercise during his national service.

Like CFC Lim, 21-year-old Corporal (CPL) Lim Shi Rong, is participating in Exercise Trident at Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA) in Australia.

CFC Lim is a fast craft specialist with the RSN while CPL Lim is a platoon marksman with 3rd Battalion, Singapore Guards.

Held from November 6 to 15, the bilateral Exercise Trident involved more than 1,900 troops from the Singapore and Australian militaries training together in a space four times the size of Singapore.

This year's Trident will see soldiers from the 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards conduct assaults by landing via fast crafts and chinooks from the RSN’s vessels.

The RSS Persistence was also where the sailor and guardsman were reunited.

"It's quite exciting," said CFC Lim next to his smiling sibling in the RSN landing ship on Sunday (Nov 10) after three weeks out at sea.

"He's my first contact with my family for three weeks. It's nice to catch up and see him in person."

Living in a tight knit family means having meals on the same table.

The brothers recalled that it was a "random" dinner at home earlier this year that they first found out that they might be participating in the same overseas training.

For CFC Lim, he knew that he would be participating in Exercise Trident last December.

And his brother said that he was notified about his deployment to Australia earlier this year.

"I realised that he's also going to [Trident], and I asked about what his operation is and whether we will be in contact," he added. "And we found out that we might see each other."

'Tahan a few more days'

Even after the euphoria of reuniting with each other has since subsided, the brothers' "excitement" of participating in Trident for the first time during their national service has remained.

As a fast craft specialist in the Persistence, CFC Lim's role in Trident includes supporting the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and army during their ship-to-shore operations.

"These exercises are something I look forward to," he said. "Coming to Australia is not really on my list of places to travel to, but it's been quite interesting," he said.

CPL Lim, who is a marksman in his company, added: "And I'm looking forward to working with [CFC Lim] and see how he operates on a ship.

"I'm from the Army so this has really helped me see the other side... to train with the Navy as well as the Air Force. It's something that it's very rare for me to experience in Singapore."

CPL Lim will be flying off after the exercise ends on Nov 15, while CFC Lim and his shipmates on RSS Persistence will only reach Singapore a few weeks later.

"Tahan a few more days and you'll get to see me at home," said CPL Lim, when asked by AsiaOne if he has a heartfelt message to his brother.

