NDP 2020 music video inspired by everyday Singaporeans who joined fight against Covid-19

The music video for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) theme song, Everything I Am, features Singaporeans who joined in the fight against Covid-19 and lent a helping hand to fellow Singaporeans.

Released today (July 14), the video features the OK Chicken Rice owners who delivered free chicken rice to healthcare workers, local deaf dance crew Redeafination, and local initiative Come Makan With Me, where Singaporeans invite foreign workers for meals in their homes.

Music video director He Shuming said he drew inspiration from real-life stories of Singaporeans. “I hope for Singaporeans, after they watch the music video... we think about the people around us that have impacted us, that have inspired us, and that it’s a difficult year but we can go through it together – we don’t have to be in this alone."

Composed by Joshua Wan and performed by Nathan Hartono, the theme song aligns with this year's parade theme "Together, A Stronger Singapore", which rallies Singaporeans to emerge from the crisis stronger as a nation.

“This song gives us time to pause to think of where we are, to be grateful and a sense of needing each other and togetherness," said Dr Sydney Tan, Music Director for NDP 2020.

The Singaporeans featured in this music video are part of 55 stories curated from the public and social media posts.

The other stories, including those of essential workers and Covid-19 survivors, will be presented through various NDP 2020 segments such as the Morning Parade and the Evening Show.

