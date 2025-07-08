NDP 2025: Leopard tank which hit traffic light had faulty component

The incident involving a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) tank from the National Day Parade (NDP) mobile column which bumped into a traffic light was caused by an isolated faulty component based on preliminary investigations.

At a media event on Tuesday (July 8), Colonel (COL) David Kwek, co-chairman of the NDP 2025 Heartland Celebrations Committee, said the faulty component "led to the loss of steering and braking power".

"The safety and well-being of the public and our crews are of paramount importance," said COL Kwek, who added that "more detailed reviews" are still ongoing.

He said the Leopard 2SG Main Battle Tank (L2SG) will resume its participation in the NDP mobile column and the Heartlands Celebration only "after all the necessary safety checks and clearances are completed".

During the NDP National Education show on July 5, an L2SG was captured bumping into a traffic light while making a right turn outside Parliament House and the Supreme Court.

The Ministry of Defence issued a statement on July 6 saying that the L2SG experienced a technical issue at 7.22pm.

"This resulted in an incident along North Bridge Road, where the tank came into contact with a traffic light," the ministry said, adding that the L2SG was travelling within the speed limit of 20kmh when the incident took place.

No injuries were reported and the tank remained within the cordoned area, away from the public.

The traffic light had minor damage, but has since been repaired.

