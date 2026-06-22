NDP 2026: Here's what you need to know about Singapore's 61st National Day

If your TikTok feed has started showing you National Day theme songs and content, consider this your sign that Singapore's 61st birthday is just around the corner.

This year, the National Day Parade (NDP) returns to the National Stadium for the first time in a decade, with organisers promising a bigger and more immersive experience featuring new music, a first-ever microdrama series and even an indoor drone light show.

From key dates to performers and where to watch if you didn't get tickets, here's everything you need to know about NDP 2026.

Where and when will NDP 2026 take place?

NDP 2026 will be held at the National Stadium with all major parade events, including the National Education (NE) shows, public previews and the actual parade, taking place at the venue.

The parade's return marks the first time NDP will be held at the National Stadium since 2016.

In recent years, it has been held at alternative venues such as the Float @ Marina Bay and the Padang due to operational constraint and high rental costs.

Leading up to the main event, Primary 5 students will attend one of three NE shows on July 4, 11 and 18.

As for the public, ticket holders will be able to attend the preview shows and the actual parade on:

Preview 1: July 25

Preview 2: Aug 1

National Day Parade: Aug 9

What's the best way to get to the National Stadium?

If you're heading down for a preview or the actual show, public transport is likely your best bet if you want to avoid surge pricing on ride-hailing apps or getting caught in traffic jams.

The most convenient option is to take the Circle Line and alight at Stadium MRT Station (CC6), which brings you directly to the Singapore Sports Hub, where the National Stadium is located.

Several bus services also stop near the National Stadium:

Bus Stop 80219 (National Stadium): 10, 14, 16, 70, 70M, 196, 196A

Bus Stop 80211 (Opposite National Stadium): 10, 14, 16, 70, 70M, 196, 196A

Details on road closures and any additional train or bus services have yet to be announced. Check the official NDP website for updates closer to the dates.

Where can I watch the show if I can't attend in person?

From your living room to the other side of the world, there are plenty of ways to tune in to the festivities.

NDP 2026 will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, allowing Singaporeans both locally and overseas to catch the parade as it happens.

You can expect to watch via:

Broadcast timings have yet to be announced and will be updated when available.

What is this year's NDP theme?

The theme for NDP 2026 is 'Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!'

According to organisers, the theme reflects Singapore's enduring spirit of progress while encouraging Singaporeans to continue striving forward together and showing care for one another.

This year's celebrations are also getting a musical refresh.

For the first time, NDP is releasing a dedicated album, Go Beyond: NDP 2026 Album, which features original songs written for the occasion. Three songs have already been released for streaming on the official NDPeeps Spotify and NDPeeps YouTube channel:

Giants by rising multifaceted artiste Iman Fandi

Sparkle by pop-soul singer Gareth Fernandez and singer-songwriter Dru Chen

You'll Be Okay by singer-songwriter and EDM producer Jasmine Sokko

Another first for NDP is Heartbeats, a six-episode microdrama series starring Iman Fandi and Yung Raja.

Set in Singapore's heartlands, the series follows a young woman as she overcomes personal challenges and discovers her voice while preparing for an NDP concert, exploring themes of belonging, courage and community along the way.

All six episodes have been released. Catch the show on the Heartbeat playlist on the NDPeeps YouTube channel.

How is NDP 2026 different from previous years?

For many Singaporeans, the biggest change is undoubtedly the return to the National Stadium.

The larger venue will allow around 42,000 spectators to celebrate together and gives organisers more room to create a more immersive parade experience.

There are also a few notable changes to this year's programme. Unlike previous editions, there will be:

No Red Lions parachute display

No mobile column

No aerial display segment

These elements have been omitted this year due to safety considerations.

What can spectators expect during NDP 2026?

While some familiar segments are taking a break this year, organisers have lined up several new programme highlights for spectators.

NDP 2026 is set to be "the largest civilian participation in the parade and ceremony segment in over a decade", said the chairman of the NDP 2026 Executive Committee Brigadier-General (BG) Lim Han Yong during the NDP 2026 media briefing held on May 21.

One of the biggest highlights will be NDP's first-ever indoor drone light show that will take place alongside what organisers describe as the largest indoor special effects presentation in NDP history.

The parade and ceremony segment will feature:

The State Flag Fly-past

Feu-de-Joie (a ceremonial rifle salute)

The Presidential Gun Salute (conducted at the Kallang Basin for the first time)

An athlete-led flag relay

The largest civilian participation in more than a decade

The show itself will unfold across five chapters inspired by the theme's call to 'Go Beyond'.

Performers include familiar local names such as Najip Ali, Ric Liu, Sushma Soma, Jasmine Sokko, Iman Fandi and Gareth Fernandez, alongside more than 2,000 performers from organisations including MOE schools and the People's Association.

Where can I get NDP 2026 tickets? What can I do instead?

NDP 2026 ticket applications were conducted exclusively through a public ballot on the official NDP website from May 23 to June 6, and applications have since closed.

If you didn't manage to secure tickets to NDP 2026 through the ballot, don't be tempted to buy them off resellers on Carousell or other ticket resale platforms.

Still keen to join in the National Day celebrations? Head over to NDP Celebrations @ The Kallang from July 25 to Aug 9.

The festivities will feature music performances, interactive activities and many more around the Kallang precinct for members of the public.

There will also be several outreach activities in the lead-up to National Day to keep the festivities going and promote unity among Singaporeans.

Are you ready for NDP 2026?

Whether you're heading to the National Stadium or tuning in from home, there are plenty of ways to join in Singapore's 61st birthday celebrations.

As more details will be announced in the coming weeks, this article will be updated accordingly. In the meantime, keep an eye on NDP's official channels for the latest updates as Singapore gears up for its 61st National Day.

sherly.goh@asiaone.com