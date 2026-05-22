Tickets applications for NDP 2026 at National Stadium to open from May 23

Those keen on attending this year's National Day Parade (NDP) or either of the two preview shows at the National Stadium can apply for tickets when applications open at noon on Saturday (May 23).

All Singapore Citizens and permanent residents are eligible to apply for two, four or six tickets for one of the three NDP shows.

Tickets are not allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, and an electronic balloting system will determine successful applicants, the NDP 2026 executive committee said on Friday.

The National Day Parade (NDP) will return to the National Stadium this year, which marks Singapore's 61st birthday. The preview shows are on July 25 and Aug 5.

Each ticket admits one spectator only, and all children - including infants carried in arms - must hold a valid ticket for admission to the show.

Ticket applications will open until noon on June 6.

Application steps

To apply for tickets, visit the NDP website or scan a QR code to access the application form.

Applicants would then need to log in with their Singpass account, where key personal information such as their name, NRIC and contact number will be filled in automatically.

When applying on behalf of someone, the Singpass user would need to fill in that person's particulars — name, NRIC, contact number and email address.

Those without Singpass accounts are advised to register for one via the Singpass website, seek help from a family member or someone they trust, or visit ServiceSG Centres for assistance to set up an account. They are required to bring their NRIC for verification.

"This will be the only modality and form of NDP 2026 ticket application. Do not fill out any forms from unverified links and sources to prevent fraudulent attempts to obtain personal information," said the executive committee.

Applicants will receive confirmation via SMS and email after submitting the application, only by gov.sg and info@plumber.gov.sg, respectively.

Subsequently, successful applicants will receive an SMS notification from gov.sg and email from info@mail.postman.gov.sg from June 15 to 17.

"Any SMS and emails from other sources should be treated as potential scams or phishing attempts," the executive committee added.

All types of tickets are strictly not for sale, and action will be taken against personnel who partake in ticket scalping and fraudulent activities.

This year’s NDP theme is Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!

It embodies the collective Singapore Spirit and enduring aspirations to keep moving forward and progress, with the call to action to do better for Singapore and Singaporeans, and to show care and concern for one another.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com