NDP 2026: Received a call saying SAF needs your sponsorship? Do not fall for it

Singapore is just days away from its 61st birthday and it seems some scammers are "cashing in" on the occasion.

In an advisory posted on its social media on Tuesday (Aug 4), the National Day Parade (NDP) committee said it was alerted to recent scam calls, where "representatives" falsely claimed to be them.

During such calls, the "representatives" would attempt to solicit cash sponsorships and personal information from their targeted victims.

"These calls are not affiliated with the NDP Committee or the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)," it stated.

The committee added that they will never solicit cash sponsorship or donation from members of public or organisations over the phone.

It reminded members of the public not to disclose any personal business or sponsorship information, or make any monetary transactions if they are unsure of the caller's identity or credibility.

Members of the public who encounter such calls can lodge a report with the police.

If unsure, they can contact the NDP committee at ndp@defence.gov.sg, or call the 24/7 ScamShield helpline at 1799.

Scam and cybercrime cases dropped from the 55,810 cases in 2024, to 41,974 in 2025. However, scams accounted for 88.9 per cent or 37,308 of these cases, with losses amounting to $913.1 million.

Government official impersonation scams are among the top 10 scam types.

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editor@asiaone.com