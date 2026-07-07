NDP 2026 to feature its first-ever indoor drone show with 300 drones, biggest special effects display yet

Hundreds of drones will take flight inside the National Stadium as NDP 2026 stages its first-ever indoor drone show, alongside the largest special effects and lighting presentation in the parade's history.

Singaporeans can expect several NDP firsts this year, said the NDP 2026 Executive Committee.

Some 300 drones will perform in synchrony with electronic music artist Jasmine Sokko and two aerialists suspended 30m above the stadium floor.

The show will also feature more than 170 special effects machines — more than double the scale of previous NDPs — alongside an expanded lighting system with the largest deployment of moving lights and lasers to date, comprising more than 1,600 moving lights and approximately 50 lasers.

The parade and ceremony segment will feature 32 contingents and the largest civilian parade participation in more than a decade.

This year’s theme, 'Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!', embodies the collective Singapore spirit and enduring aspirations to keep moving forward and progress, with a call to action for Singaporeans to do better for the nation and one another.

New faces take centre stage NDP 2026

Apart from the drone show, NDP 2026 will also bring a host of new faces to the national stage, with the show comprising a pre-parade segment and six chapters.

In Chapter 5: Go Beyond Our Limits, electronic music artist Jasmine Sokko will descend onto the stage while performing her NDP single, You'll Be Okay.

She will be accompanied by two aerialists, and her performance will be enhanced by a synchronised indoor drone display involving 300 drones.

Sokko expressed her excitement at having a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to perform on the national stage.

"It is a very surreal experience," she said.

Sharing her experience rehearsing alongside the drones, Sokko said: "It feels so magical to see the drones fly so, so close, and it's so beautiful."

A total of 24 new artistes will make their NDP debut this year, including first-time hosts Hafidz Rahman, Udaya Soundari and Xixi Lim. Other newcomers include Jasmine Sokko, Asnida Daud, Sushma Soma, NADA's Safuan Johari, Han Oh, Sky Shen and DJ LENERD.

Meanwhile, William Xavier, also known as Mr X, will reprise his role as the Voice of NDP, announcing the evening’s festivities alongside Joanna François, who will make her NDP debut.

"The NDP Show seeks to inspire Singaporeans that we, as one united people, can overcome any challenge. We have come a long way as a nation, and as we step into the new decade, we encourage Singaporeans to Go Beyond to greater heights," said Colonel Wong Zeng Yu, chairman of the Show Committee.

He added that NDP 2026 puts together local artistes and performers who have dedicated their time and talents in celebration of Singapore's birthday.

"We also recognise our home-grown talents and how far NDP has come," he said.

NDP returns to the National Stadium for the first time since 2016.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com