NDP 2026's cutest scene-stealer? Hyperactive blue mascot wins over netizens

Without uttering a single word, one hyperactive blue-green mascot has become the unexpected star of this year's National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals, stealing the spotlight with its energetic dance moves and winning the hearts of netizens online.

In a TikTok post shared by user joeyluckclub on Sunday (July 5), a turquoise-coloured mascot with rosy cheeks and boba-looking eyes is seen dancing to NDP songs.

"I want whatever this NDP 2026 mascot was on," the video captioned.

"Who is this and why is it busting moves?"

As classic songs such as Reach Out For The Skies and Stand Up For Singapore played, the mascot enthusiastically danced to the beat, bouncing up and down while waving its tiny hands.

A different video by TikTok user oneicelattepleaze on Monday shows a line of mascots making their way to the stage before one takes an unexpected turn, deflating mid-walk and is subsequently escorted backstage.

In the next clip, the blue mascot steals the spotlight again by breaking into an energetic dance routine on stage.

So, who is the bouncy mascot that took the show by storm?

Another TikTok video posted the same day by user joeyluckclub revealed that the hyperactive mascot is named Brave and "symbolises the experiences of people with mental health conditions".

Brave is the official mascot of Beyond the Label (BTL), a nationwide mental health movement co-led by the National Council of Social Service and Touch Community Services.

Introduced in 2022, Brave is described as a "mascot of courage", serving as a reminder that no one has to face life's challenges alone.

NDP 2026 also features six other mascots: August, Becky Bunny, Captain Green, Nila, Sharity and Singa.

'Effort with heart and soul'

Netizens flooded the comments with laughter and praise for the mascot's adorably enthusiastic performance.

One netizen praised the performer for their "effort with heart and soul", thanking them for their service.

"It kept jumping, it was so cute. My mum and I were laughing the entire time," said another.

Another netizen even quipped that the performer deserved a pay raise.

@joeyluckclub Replying to @joeyluckclub 13 hours later i finally found out who this blob is! identity uncovered! blue blob spotted at #ndp2026 is actually BRAVE from NCSS' Beyond the Label campaign, initiated to address the stigma surrounding mental health needs 🩵 guess we have a new addition to the Singapore mascot lineup from now on! #sgtiktok #singapore #sgfyp @NDPeeps ♬ original sound - joeyluckclub

NDP 2026

This year's NDP theme 'Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!' embodies Singapore's spirit of progress and enduring aspirations to keep striving forward and showing care for one another.

Held at the National Stadium for the first time since 2016, the show will see hundreds of drones take flight in the first-ever NDP indoor drone show alongside the largest special effects and lighting presentation in the parade's history.

The show will also feature more than 170 special effects machines — more than double the scale of previous NDPs — alongside an expanded lighting system with the largest deployment of moving lights and lasers to date — comprising more than 1,600 moving lights and approximately 50 lasers.

Unlike previous editions, there will be no Red Lions parachute display, mobile column or aerial display segment for NDP 2026. The parade and ceremony segment will feature 32 contingents and the largest civilian parade participation in over a decade.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com