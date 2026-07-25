NDP 2026: The people behind viral hyperactive mascots are our everyday NSFs

We are just about two weeks away from the nation's 61st birthday bash, but rehearsals have been well underway with the first preview show done and dusted on Saturday (July 25) evening.

Over the past rehearsals, the hyperactive and bubbly mascots have stolen the hearts of both show audiences and netizens.

Their enthusiastic performances have not only got the crowd going but brought about awareness to the cause represented by each mascot.

What the mascots represent

For example, the "bouncy" BRAVE, a blob created for the National Council of Social Service's Beyond the Label movement, has renewed the public's understanding of the movement it represents.

It aims to encourage to get early help and empower individuals to support their loved ones in their mental health journeys.

But it's not just BRAVE's performances.

There's Becky Bunny, Sharity, August, Captain Green, Nila and Singa, too.

Becky Bunny is the Families for Life's mascot to celebrate families and strengthen familial bonds, while Sharity is the face of the Community Chest.

Then, there's August, a Merlion, which simply loves eating local dishes and visiting historical spots in Singapore.

Captain Green would be familiar with those born in the 1980s and 1990s, representing the National Environment Agency's commitment to environmental sustainability and public health.

Meanwhile, Nila is Sport Singapore's mascot, promoting sports engagement.

Singa, launched in 1982 as the face of Singapore's courtesy campaign, was rebranded in 2014 as the Kindness Lion.

The NSFs behind the mascots

AsiaOne was among the media to meet the people behind the mascots of NDP 2026 on Saturday.

Lance Corporals Soh Jie Feng, He Mingzhe and Javan Ng Jie Ren,19, are doing national service.

He is the face behind BRAVE, while Soh and Javan play the role of August and the orange playground mascot respectively.

Asked about their experiences at the rehearsals so far, all three said it has been a unique experience for them.

"...getting to feel the audience's energy on stage. It's a very different experience from what you normally get at performances," He said.

For Soh, being in a suit and not recognised by anybody has allowed him to "just go all out" and experience the audience's energy.

"I think it's been unreal for the three of us, especially since we've never performed in NDP before, in front of such a big audience. So, it's definitely a unique experience," said Javan, as he summed up their journey thus far.

Asked if they know they have gone viral, the trio impressed with their mature responses.

"I think given that the motto of this year's NDP is 'Go Beyond!', that's the mindset that the tree of us, and the rest of the mascots really wanted to bring into the parade itself, Javan explained.

He added that he would try to search and perform what's trending on TikTok, noting that the audience for past rehearsals were school children during the National Education shows.

For Soh, he wanted to live up to this year's NDP theme of "Go Beyond!".

"I really wanted to push my boundaries, get out of my comfort zone, and this is a good opportunity for me to just have fun and express myself."

Summing up, Lieutenant Colonel Shahreel Rajaratnam, who chairs the NDP's show support committee, said that he and his 700-strong team from the 5th Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment, are responsible for ensuring that every performer and show element can be at the "right time, right place, right constume and right frame of mind".

"Behind the scenes of every great and unforgettable National Day Parade show is a team that works tirelessly behind the scenes, epitomising the spirit of 'Go Beyond!'," the 37-year-old said.

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editor@asiaone.com