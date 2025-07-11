NDP tank hits traffic light: NSF responded with the appropriate SOP, says Mindef

The full-time national serviceman (NSF) operating the Leopard 2SG Main Battle Tank (L2SG) involved in a recent incident responded with the appropriate standard operating procedure, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

In a statement on Friday (July 11), Mindef said that investigations into the technical issue experienced by the L2SG on July 5 have concluded and that the tanks will resume participation in the NDP mobile column.

"The L2SG operator, a full-time National Serviceman, responded with the appropriate standard operating procedure, and activated the parking brake to bring the affected L2SG to a stop," said Mindef.

This was the first time the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has experienced such a technical fault in its L2SG fleet, added the ministry.

"No issues were detected for the affected L2SG before it moved out," Mindef said, adding that all mobile column assets undergo thorough checks before each deployment.

Investigations found that an internal component within the transmission, specifically the conduit for the transmission fluid to the service brake, had malfunctioned.

The faulty component led to a loss of transmission oil pressure, subsequently resulting in a partial loss in its steering and braking power.

"Comprehensive checks performed across the L2SG fleet since the incident have determined that it was an isolated one," Mindef said.

According to RENK GmbH - the transmission's original equipment manufacturer - the malfunction observed during the incident was "previously unknown", and that they are working with SAF to ensure that this doesn't happen again.

Following additional checks, all transmissions in the L2SG fleet have been deemed to be "in good working order", and will resume their participation in NDP celebrations.

"The safety and well-being of the public and our crews remain of paramount importance. Our crews are trained to respond to different situations with established standard operating procedures," Mindef said.

[[nid:719980]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com