Unsuccessful in balloting for NDP tickets? Don't give up, here's why

If you've been unsuccessful in balloting for National Day Parade (NDP) tickets, don't give up.

That's because since 2025, the NDP Executive Committee (EXCO) has had a system in place to boost the chances of applicants who were unsuccessful in previous ballots.

Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing revealed this in his written response to a parliamentary question from MP Valerie Lee (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Lee had asked if the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) would review the NDP balloting system to improve public accessibility, including whether unsuccessful applicants over consecutive years could be given a higher chance of securing tickets.

She also asked whether Mindef would look into reducing collection times for NDP tickets.

Earlier in June, there were claims of three-hour-long queues faced by those collecting NDP tickets at Marina Square.

However, others shared positive experiences, saying they were able to collect their tickets during off-peak periods with little waiting time.

In his written reply to Lee, Chan said that successive NDP EXCOs have sought to enable as many audience members as possible to attend the parade in person, recognising Singaporeans' desire to watch NDP live.

However, he also pointed out that the number of audience members who can attend is dependent on the capacity of the venue.

For example, this year's NDP is being held at the 55,000-seat National Stadium. In comparison, last year's NDP at the Padang could accommodate 27,000 spectators.

Turning to the ticket collection process, Chan said that alternative ticket distribution options such as e-tickets are being explored while balancing accessibility for those who prefer physical tickets.

Meanwhile, live telecasts of the NDP will continue to ensure that as many Singaporeans as possible get to watch the NDP show and celebrate National Day together, Chan added.

Singapore celebrates its 61st birthday on August 9.

For more NDP 2026 stories, visit here.

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editor@asiaone.com