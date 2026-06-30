Netizens claim 3-hour wait for NDP 2026 ticket collection, with hundreds in queue: 'I gave up'

A three-hour wait just for National Day Parade (NDP) tickets?

That's what some netizens are claiming, with some lamenting the gruelling wait that they had to endure over the weekend to collect NDP tickets at Marina Square Mall on June 27 (Saturday).

"The queue for NDP ticket collection at Marina Square is insane," shared one Reddit user.

"Yeah, was told that it’s a three hour wait now," commented another user.

An Instagram user, who only wanted to be known as Donovan, said he was excited about collecting his first NDP tickets after balloting unsuccessfully for 10 years.

He told AsiaOne that he went on Saturday at around 3pm and was not aware that it would be "peak timing".

"I saw the queue and the sign [stated] two to three hours [of waiting time] and it was snaking all the way around Marina Square level two, so I gave up," said the 34-year-old office worker.

He then decided to go on another day after being deterred by the long waiting hours.

His IG post has since garnered almost 200,000 views and over 990 likes.

Yet other commenters in the comment section of Donovan's IG post have had a different ticket collecting experience altogether and applauded the organising committee.

"The queue is pretty fast and everybody has the[ir] QR [codes] and IC ready for scanning," shared one netizen.

Another commenter advised others to collect their tickets on a Friday as he did his and "it was quick".

Next ticket collection period

The next collection period for the NDP tickets is from July 3 to 5 at Marina Square, according to official NDP 2026 website.

The longest estimated wait time is anticipated to be two hours from 6pm to 8.30pm.

The NDP will return to the National Stadium this year, which was last used as a National Day Parade venue in 2016.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com