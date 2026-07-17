'Air quality within usual range': NEA after reports of gas, chemical smell across central Singapore

Air quality in parts of central Singapore has been "within the usual range", said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (July 17), after residents reported a gas or chemical-like smell across several areas on Thursday night.

In a statement posted on Facebook, NEA said it received feedback about the smell around 11pm on Thursday (July 16), including in Tanjong Rhu, Kallang and Novena.

The agency said it conducted on-site air quality checks and has been monitoring readings from the nearest air quality monitoring stations.

"So far, the air quality has been within the usual range," said NEA, adding that it will continue to monitor and investigate the source of the smell.

"We will share updates if there are developments of public concern."

A Toa Payoh resident, who did not wish to be named, told AsiaOne that she noticed the smell at around 10.15pm.

"It was very sudden and very distinct, almost pungent," she said, adding that her family decided to shut their windows.

"When we reopened our windows at around midnight, the smell was gone."

Checks by AsiaOne found no reports of chemical or gas leak incidents in Johor or Batam that could be linked to the smell.

On June 11, a chemical leak at a waste management facility in Pasir Gudang led to the formation of an orange-yellow smoke plume which could be seen from the north-eastern parts of Singapore.

Members of the public who wish to provide feedback on "unusual smells" can do so via the myENV app or OneService app.

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editor@asiaone.com