NEA inks training agreement with US regulator on nuclear safety

Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (April 17) inked a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) with the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (US NRC) to enhance nuclear safety capabilities.

In a media release on Monday, NEA said a new training programme will be designed under the MOC to develop nuclear safety capabilities and regulatory understanding for NEA and its newly formed nuclear safety division.

Responding to parliamentary questions on deployment timeframe, potential sites and nuclear safety-related concerns from Members of Parliament on November 6, 2025, Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Dr Tan See Leng said dedicated nuclear energy teams have been established at both the Energy Market Authority and NEA.

The Singapore government, he added then, has not made a decision on deploying nuclear energy, and is instead focusing on safety and viability considerations.

This MOC, signed on April 17 by group director of NEA's Radiation Protection and Nuclear Science Group Ang Kok Kiat, and director of the US NRC's Office of International Programmes David Skeen, took place at the sidelines of an International Atomic Energy Agency's meeting on nuclear safety review in Vienna, Austria.

Under the agreement, NEA's officers will undertake courses and attachments to the US NRC to gain practical experience in areas including reactor regulation, safety assessments, probabilistic risk assessment and inspection procedures.

This will help deepen Singapore's nuclear regulatory knowledge as Singapore studies the potential deployment of nuclear energy, said NEA.

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