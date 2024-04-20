Near 40 Vietnamese women allegedly paid to entertain patrons at Geylang coffee shop

Would you willingly part with your money to make yourself feel less lonely?

Some men, who have been described as "drunkards who are not interested in drinking", have been doing so — even if it's only for a short while.

According to Shin Min Daily News on April 19, 30 to 40 Vietnamese women were accused of accompanying male patrons at a Geylang coffee shop for a quick buck.

They would walk between different tables and strike up conversations with middle-aged to old men.

These women are allegedly in Singapore with tourist visas.

While there is no specific price set, these men would generally pay around $20 to $30 for the 'services'. Some of the more generous ones are willing to pay more.

"These women are also very good at observing people's behaviour. Once they find some generous guests, they will automatically approach them," a witness told Shin Min Daily News.

It doesn't just stop at a few flirty exchanges of words.

The witness also revealed that if both parties "like each other" and a price can be agreed on, the men would accompany the women for shopping trips or bring them to hotels.

Are these just rumours?

However, the manager of the coffee shop begs to differ.

They told the Chinese publication that these were just rumours started because of "vicious competition".

The manager did admit that there had been a female escort over seven to eight years ago but she has since disappeared.

"I believe that some colleagues maliciously slandered us because of competition, but there is no illegal behaviour in our store," said the manager.

