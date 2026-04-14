Nearly 1 in 5 workers in Singapore overqualified for their jobs: MOM

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) study has revealed that almost one in five Singapore workers are over-qualified for their jobs.

But this is voluntary because most of the workers choose roles "that better align with their aspirations, work preferences or life circumstances", the study released on Tuesday (April 14) said.

Still, Singapore's over-qualification rate of 19.4 per cent is lower than other high-income economies such as the United States, Finland, the United Kingdom and Switzerland — 21.6 per cent.

According to MOM, 1.7 per cent of the resident workforce wanted a better job, meaning they were unable to find jobs that matched their higher qualifications.

Singapore has a highly educated workforce, with 64 per cent holding tertiary qualification last year, well above the average of 41.2 per cent across high-income countries.

The MOM study also said that workers aged 34 and below made up one-third of those in overqualified jobs.

In the last 10 years, the median gross monthly income for full-time employed tertiary graduates rose from $5,800 to $7,605.

Starting salaries have also increased over the same period.

The joint release by MOM and NTUC said: "Taken together, these trends indicate that the labour market has continued to absorb a growing pool of tertiary-educated workers."

NTUC also released a second study on overqualification, which reflected findings in the MOM's report.

MOM's findings are based on data from the Comprehensive Labour Force Survey, which covered about 33,000 households in Singapore whereas NTUC’s study was conducted with about 1,100 Singapore citizens and permanent residents in October 2025.

The joint statement said: "These studies shed light on where there may be under-utilisation of human capital, but need to be taken in the context of a fast-changing world with shortening half-lives of skills.

"The skills and knowledge acquired in tertiary education must be refreshed by new skills and experiences, including those acquired in workplaces."

MOM Deputy Secretary (Workforce) Kenny Tan said: "Both workers and employers have their part to play. Education and qualifications provide a good grounding, but skills must be continuously honed. Workers should embrace lifelong learning and new job opportunities.

"Employers need to recognise that workers have different needs at different life stages. They should redesign work and workplaces to address these needs in order to attract, motivate and retain talent."

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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