Nearly 10,000 voters in Tanjong Pagar GRC receive 2 poll cards due to printing error; ELD apologises

SINGAPORE — Residents of more than 4,800 households in Tanjong Pagar have received two poll cards for the upcoming presidential election due to an error made by the appointed printer.

The Elections Department (ELD) said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 24) that the printer, Toppan, had erroneously sent out test prints of poll cards together with the correct poll cards to a total of 4,803 households — with 9,822 voters — in Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Of these 9,822 voters, 9,354 received two poll cards with different voter serial numbers. The remaining 468 voters received two poll cards with identical information.

The affected voters are assigned to vote at St Margaret's School, Tanglin Community Centre, Farrer Park Primary School and Delta Sports Hall polling stations within Tanjong Pagar GRC.

ELD said it would like to assure Singaporeans that processes are in place to ensure that voters with two poll cards will only be able to vote once at the correct polling station.

This is as voters will also need to produce their NRIC, which will be verified against the polling station register at the polling station.

The department said it had received feedback from some voters who had received the extra cards. It is reaching out to affected voters to inform them of their correct voter serial number, it added.

Voters can also obtain the correct details from their ePoll cards on Singpass, which are accurate and unaffected by this printing error.

They can then dispose of the erroneous or duplicate poll card. Affected voters can also call 1800-CALL-ELD (1800-225-5353) if they require assistance.

ELD apologised for the confusion caused to affected voters.

ALSO READ: PE2023: You can check your polling station on Singpass before casting your vote

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.