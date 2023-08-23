PE2023: You can check your polling station on Singpass before casting your vote

With three candidates running for president, Singaporeans heading to the polls on Sept 1 can now check the location of their designated polling station through the Singpass app.

The ePoll card displays polling details such as the voter's polling station address, electoral division, voter serial number and polling district.

It can be accessed through the Singpass homepage, under the 'My Profile' section.

On Polling Day, eligible voters will also be able to check the queue number at their polling station which will be open from 8am to 8pm.

Those who wish to go digital can present their digital National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) as well as their ePoll card via Singpass at the polling station.

Otherwise, voters can also bring their physical poll card and original NRIC or passport to the polling station.

