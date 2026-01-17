Nestle, Dumex infant formula products recalled over presence of toxin

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday (Jan 17) ordered the recall of two additional infant formula products over the presence of cereulide toxin.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

The affected products are from Nestle and Dumex.

Both the SFA and Communicable Diseases Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement that the detection follows stepped up surveillance and testing of infant formula products after the SFA's direction to stop the sale of five batches of Nestle's infant formula and follow-on formula on Jan 8.

"SFA has detected cereulide toxin in two additional formula products. These products may have used the same raw ingredient supplied by the same source used in the earlier batches of implicated infant formula products," the agencies said.

Product name Batch number Packaging size Expiry date Country of origin Nestle NAN HA1 Supreme Pro 52340017C3 800g Aug 31, 2027 Switzerland Dumex Dulac 1 101570778C 800g Sept 3, 2027 Thailand

SFA also assured the public that Singapore continues to have a diversity of infant formula products.

"The implicated batches of imported infant formula products make up less than five per cent of our imported supply of infant formula products.

"They are a minority of the diversity of infant formula products in Singapore," said SFA, adding that it will continue to engage importers and manufacturers to monitor the situation closely.

CDA and SFA said that symptoms, which typically appear between 30 minutes and six hours from consumption of an affected food item, will usually resolve within 24 hours.

Infants and those who are immunocompromised are at a "higher risk" for complications, added the agencies.

So far, there has been one person who had consumed the affected product with mild symptoms likely associated with cereulide exposure.

There are currently no international standards on acceptable level for cereulide toxin in infant formula and other food.

"The Communicable Diseases Agency is working closely with SFA and is conducting surveillance with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children," the agencies said in the statement.

Those who have purchased the affected products are advised not to feed them to their children.

Children who have consumed these products and are unwell should seek medical advice.

In the statement, SFA has confirmed that Singapore-based manufacturer, SMC Nutrition, had used the same raw ingredient in some of their infant formula products meant for export.

The company, established in 2013, said in a 2021 statement that it exports finished infant formula products to China.

SMC Nutrition has been directed to stop the export of the affects products.

The importing country's competent authority has also been notified.

