Netizens rally behind Pulau Ubin tour guide after alleged complaint over azan recital

A Pulau Ubin tour guide's recital of the azan, or Muslim call to prayer, meant to immerse participants in the lives of the island's former residents has allegedly led to a complaint against him.

Nor Syazwan Abdul Majid, curator and guide of Malay Kampung Heritage Tour, said he was informed by NParks on Monday (May 18) that someone had asked the authorities to investigate him for reciting the azan during a 2024 free public tour of the island as part of Ubin Day celebrations.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Syazwan, 29, a descendant of Ubin residents, expressed his "disappointment that the purpose and intention... appears to have not been understood".

"I was made aware that a call for investigation had been made towards me for [reciting] the Muslim call to prayer at my Malay Kampung Heritage Tour. I wish to make clear that I will continue [reciting] the azan," wrote Syazwan.

'It's for participants to experience'

Syazwan told AsiaOne the azan during the 2024 tour was recited at the former grounds of the Pulau Ubin Mosque as part of a two-and-a-half-hour heritage walk.

"It is where the Pulau Ubin Mosque once stood, and throughout its time the azan would've been called there. However, since the mosque was demolished in the early 2000s, the azan has not been heard there for over two decades," he shared.

"As the azan was called for about two minutes, I invited participants to just appreciate the soundscape of the area, which includes the sounds of cicadas, waves crashing by the nearby shore and leaves on the trees rustling in the wind.

"It is for my participants to experience how the Ubin Orang Pulau would've lived like in that part of the island," he added.

The free Malay Kampung Heritage Tour has been offered annually during Ubin Day since 2022.

Syazwan also offers the Malay KamPUng Heritage Walk almost daily, with tickets priced at $80 for children and youth, $90 for seniors aged 65 and above, and $100 for adults aged 18 to 64. Prices include two-way bumboat fares and SG Culture Pass credits can be used to purchase tickets.

Netizens express support

Syazwan's Instagram post has since garnered almost 5,800 likes.

In the comments section, netizens offered words of encouragement.

"As someone who personally witnessed this on one of your tours, it was the highlight of my day. You transported us to a much simpler, peaceful time and I remember how everyone kept silent to honour that moment. Thank you for what you do," said a user.

Another user who attended the walk praised Syazwan's passion for his work.

"You had conducted it in an inclusive, respectful manner of different faiths. There [were] various options made to participate (or not) at our comfort level. It was an interesting experience to be able to participate and deepen understanding, not just for Islam but also the historical connection to that site."

Another commented: "Multicultural doesn't mean hiding what makes us who we are. Hiding who we are means we'll never be truly multicultural. Love this post."

'Come with an open heart and mind'

Syazwan told AsiaOne he will continue to include the azan as part of the tour, and ask those who are uncomfortable to step aside from the segment.

"Come with an open heart and mind, and learn about the richness of the Ubin Malay-Orang Pulau culture, heritage and identity. It serves as a good opportunity to better appreciate the diverse social and religious tapestry that make up our multiracial and multireligious society," he added.

AsiaOne has reached out to NParks for more information.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com