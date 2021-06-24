New facilities at Pasir Ris interchange come July 3

The LTA has announced that the Pasir Ris bus interchange will be reconfigured to facilitate the construction of the Pasir Ris Integrated Transport Hub (ITH) and the Pasir Ris rail turnback.

The new bus interchange will commence operations from July 3, 2021 until around 2028 when the ITH is completed.

The reconfigured bus interchange is also getting an improvement to the facilities on offer. It will now offer more spacious boarding points at all berths and graduated kerb edges to facilitate boarding of passengers in wheelchairs and parents with strollers.

There are also sheltered, barrier-free boarding and alighting facilities.

Other inclusive features are priority queue zones with seats, barrier-free toilets, a nursing room, as well as a family toilet with facilities for children. A commuter-care room is also set aside for commuters with special needs who may require access to a quiet and calming space.

Within the bus interchange, 150 bicycle parking lots are available to facilitate transfers to public transport for cyclists.

While there will be no changes to the bus services operating from the bus interchange, LTA advises commuters to take note of the new boarding and alighting berths for their respective services.

Posters and directional signs will be placed around the bus interchange and Pasir Ris MRT Station to guide commuters on bus berth changes, and service ambassadors will also be deployed to provide assistance as necessary.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.