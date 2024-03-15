New playground for sleaze? 'Dodgy' beauty parlours from Orchard Towers find new home at Parklane mall

Nightlife outlets at the vice-tainted Orchard Towers were snuffed out last year when the police would no longer renew their public entertainment licences.

But other dodgy businesses that used to thrive in the building — massage and beauty parlours that offered sexual services — could also have quietly packed up and moved.

Their new home appears to be at Parklane Shopping Mall in Selegie Road, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Wu Jiashun (transliteration), chairman of the mall's management corporation, told the Chinese daily that there used to be 10 to 15 massage and beauty parlours at Parklane, but at least 10 new outlets have popped up since last November.

Wu said that they have been cooperating closely with the police over the past decade to weed out the establishments suspected of vice activities.

"The police will conduct regular spot-checks and the dodgy establishments will suspend operations afterwards. But they will typically open for business the next day as if nothing had happened," he said.

"We recently issued notices to owners suspected of engaging in such illicit activities, but some denied being involved."

[[nid:658052]]

The parlours have no shop names and do not display price lists, noted the Zaobao reporter who visited the mall. Posters promoting beauty or massage services are plastered on the glass storefront, perhaps to keep prying eyes away.

At least eight such outlets occupy the fifth floor, where women sit near the entrances of most of the shops.

When a male photographer from the Chinese paper walked past the stores, women from at least two establishments approached him.

"Sexual services can be provided," they said.

Prices range between $50 and $200, depending on the type of 'special' service requested.

Mall goers reluctant to return

The existence of these dodgy establishments has affected the other businesses in the mall and also made shoppers uneasy.

Wu said that other shop owners and members of the public have complained about the women harassing and teasing them.

One shop owner, who has been running a healthcare business in the mall for six years, told Zaobao that he has noticed an increase in the number of shady businesses operating in the mall.

There has been no improvement in the situation despite complaints to the management corporation, added the 52-year-old.

"There used to be many legitimate stores in the mall such as music schools, and well-known music teachers would even conduct lessons here.

"Since these illicit activities started happening, everyone is avoiding the mall, causing many legitimate stores to close."

ALSO READ: 'It's very safe today': Provocatively-dressed women seen approaching men outside People's Park Centre massage parlour

lim.kewei@asiaone.com