New rules? Toa Payoh coffee shop cleaner allegedly scolded diner for not returning cup properly

It is expected for diners to return their trays and crockery after their meal at a coffee shop or food court.

But one woman was left frustrated after a coffee shop cleaner allegedly shouted at her for not placing her cup at a specific return area.

Taking to Facebook page Complaint Singapore last Sunday (Jan 21), diner Jeslyn Leong shared that the cleaner at a Toa Payoh coffee shop had "created" a rule where used cups must be returned to a specific area.

"I tried to leave it at the tray return area but he shouted at me," she wrote, adding that she paid no heed to the latter's demands.

"The National Environment Agency implemented the tray return policy and we followed accordingly. But the cleaner abused the system."

The diner elaborated in the comments that while she agrees the job of a cleaner is not easy, the cleaner had reportedly treated her in a "very rude" manner.

Believing that a tray left behind by a previous diner belonged to Leong, the cleaner had also allegedly shouted at the woman to return the tray.

"This cleaner is very rude! I have eaten there multiple times but he always shouts at customers," commented a netizen.

AsiaOne also found a recent Google review deeming the cleaner in charge of the tray return station as "super rude". It is unclear if the reviewer is referring to the same cleaner who had allegedly shouted at Leong.

AsiaOne has reached out to Leong for more information.

Cleaner counselled, being monitored daily

When AsiaOne visited the Super 28 coffee shop at Toa Payoh Central on Wednesday afternoon, the abovementioned cleaner was not working. Diners were observed placing dirty cups and dishes together on the tray return station.

A coffee shop staff candidly shared with AsiaOne that the cleaner has been working for less than a year and is known to have a bad temper.

While the staff said she was not present at the time of the confrontation, she believes that the cleaner might have impatiently tapped on the station to gesture to where diners should place dirty cups.

Speaking to AsiaOne, a coffee shop supervisor there, who only wanted to be known as Ayuni, said that the cleaner had previously wanted to resign but was persuaded to stay.

She added that she had explained the situation to the cleaner and is now monitoring his performance every day.

Ayuni also told Shin Min Daily News that another diner had complained about a similar incident around two months ago.

To prevent misunderstandings, the supervisor said she has advised the cleaner to minimise his conversations with diners.

