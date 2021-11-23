New year, new masks: You can collect free masks from vending machines starting Jan 10

The vending machines will be stocked up once more for Singapore residents to collect free masks early next year.

Temasek Foundation announced on Tuesday (Nov 23) that its sixth mask distribution exercise will run from Jan 10 to 23, 2022.

Spot a mask vending machine! Yes, new year, new masks! We are deploying the vending machines to prepare for our sixth... Posted by Temasek Foundation on Monday, November 22, 2021

More details on the upcoming mask distribution exercise will be released through Temasek Foundation's Facebook and IG page, as well as the Stay Prepared website.

In August and September, members of the public redeemed free N95 masks and surgical masks using their SP utility bills. Over 75 million medical grade single-use masks were given out at the time.

