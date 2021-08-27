‘Sorry lah, cannot send to your letterboxes’: Ho Ching on free mask collection

Even though we previously said don't kan cheong, mention free goodies to any Singaporean and it will surely cause a major stir.

So much so that Ho Ching has chimed in on Facebook on Thursday (Aug 26) to remind "kiasu Singapore" that Temasek Foundation has plenty of medical-grade masks available for their fifth distribution exercise which started on the same day.

To some who suggested distributing these boxes via post, she said: "Sorry, lah, cannot send to your letterboxes, for one practical reason.

"Almost all the letterboxes are just a teeny tiny wee bit to small to fit even one box of mask, not to mention three boxes!"

Over 100,000 households have collected their free masks from this initiative as reported in The Straits Times.

This mask distribution exercise – with more than 130 collection points islandwide – will run from Aug 26 to Sept 26.

This prompted Ho to suggest collecting the free goodies only during birthdays to ease the crowds and also to ensure everyone's safety.

"So don’t come and queue with your bag and SP bill, unless it is your birthday today, tomorrow and this weekend," she said.

"This will help reduce the queue and crowd for everyone’s safety!"

This is not the first time she has spoken out during a mask distribution exercise.

In Dec 2020, she chided members of the public who threw their masks at the service ambassadors when they were not allowed to exchange.

She also reminded the public then that it is not right to take one's unhappiness out on others.

