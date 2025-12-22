Bus, train services extended on New Year's Eve

Whether you are heading out on New Year's Eve to join the countdown celebrations, or simply visiting friends and family to unwind and relax, there's reason for more joy.

Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operating hours of train services on New Year's Eve (Dec 31).

In addition, the operating hours of 56 bus services will also be extended to complement the extension of train operating hours.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys early and to note the changes.

NSL, EWL, CCL and TEL

The last train will depart North-South Line's Orchard MRT Station for Jurong East at 2.15am, while the last train to depart from the East-West Line's City Hall MRT Station for Pasir Ris and Tuas Link will be at 2.15am.

On the Circle Line, the last train leaving from Dhoby Ghaut and HarbourFront MRT stations will be at 1.41am and 1.38am respectively.

The last train departing from Woodlands North and Bayshore MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line are at 1.48am and 2am respectively.

There will be no extension for Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services.

DTL, NEL, Punggol and Sengkang LRT

SBS Transit has also extended train services for the Downtown Line and North-East Line on New Year's Eve.

On the Downtown Line, the last train will leave Bugis MRT Station for Bukit Panjang and Expo at 2.46am and 2.28am respectively.

The last train will depart from Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station on the North-East Line for Punggol Coast and HarbourFront at 2.26am and 2.10am respectively.

Both Punggol and Sengkang LRT will also extend their operating hours.

The last LRT trains will leave Sengkang and Punggol MRT stations at 2.53am and 2.56am respectively.

Bus services

The Land Transport Authority has also announced that the operating hours of 56 bus services will be extended on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, the evening trips of 50 bus services will be brought forward. There is no change to the operating hours of these services for their morning trips.

