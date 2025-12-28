Enhanced police patrols, road closures and crowd control measures on New Year's Eve

Large crowds are expected around the Marina Bay and Kallang Basin areas on New Year's Eve and the police will be implementing security and traffic arrangements such as crowd control measures, enhanced patrols, and road closures to keep partygoers safe.

In an advisory on Sunday (Dec 28), the police said the arrangements will be in place from the evening of Dec 31.

"Police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of the public, as well as to manage crowds in the vicinity of Marina Bay and The Kallang."

Certain entrances and exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay and Kallang Basin will be closed to regulate crowd flow, and the police advised using other stations such as Esplanade, Promenade, Downtown, Marina Bay, Kallang and Mountbatten MRT stations.

"Trains may bypass some stations, such as Bayfront and Stadium MRT station, to divert crowds away from these affected areas," the police said.

To prevent overcrowding, police officers and security personnel will also regulate the number of people entering the following areas in Marina Bay and The Kallang: The Promontory; One Fullerton/Merlion Park; Esplanade Park; Esplanade Waterfront Promenade; Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade; Stadium Roar, Stadium Riverside Walk; beach volleyball court; lawn bowl; Tanjong Rhu Promenade and the Water Sports Centre.

The public is also reminded that the footways along the Esplanade Bridge, Bayfront Avenue, Merdeka Bridge and Tanjong Rhu Bridge are for transit purposes only.

"Pedestrians will not be allowed to stop and congregate on these footways," the police added.

They also warned the public not to engage in activities that may compromise the safety of others.

Those visiting the the Marina Bay and Kallang Basin areas are encouraged to check the Crowd@Marina Bay and Crowd@Kallang portals to view real-time crowd levels and area closures. The platform will be accessible from 7pm and 8.30pm respectively on Dec 31.

As part of enhanced patrols, security personnel may also conduct checks on bags and personal items. The police advised the public to cooperate with security personnel to facilitate these checks.

The public is also reminded to remain vigilant and to look after their belongings, especially in crowded areas.

Traffic arrangements

There will also be road and lane closures in and around the Marina Bay area from 6pm onwards.

Members of the public are advised to take public transport to the Marina Bay as parking spaces in the area are limited.

