Singapore police step up patrols in certain areas following Bondi Beach shooting

The police have stepped up patrols in some areas in Singapore, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), following the Bondi Beach shooting on Sunday (Dec 14).

Responding to media queries, MHA said the police have enhanced patrols at certain areas and will continue to calibrate their security measures accordingly.

"Our security agencies are monitoring the threat environment closely," the ministry added.

MHA also advised members of the public to be vigilant, urging those who know or suspect that a person has been radicalised or is engaging in extremist activities to contact the Internal Security Department (ISD) at 1800 2626 473.

"ISD takes a serious view of any form of support for terrorism. Any person — foreigner or otherwise — who engages in any activity that threatens to harm Singapore's national security will be firmly dealt with under the law, MHA said.

Members of the public who encounter any suspicious activity or behaviour that could suggest a terrorist threat to Singapore can also call the police at 999, SMS 70999, or submit the information via the SGSecure app.

The Dec 14 attack, targeting Jewish people attending a Hanukkah event, left 16 dead — including one of the two gunmen.

Twenty five survivors remain in hospital, six of whom are in critical condition.

On the same day, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wrote to his Australian counterpart expressing his condolences over the shooting.

He also condemned the attack, saying "such acts have no place in our societies".

Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam wrote in a Facebook post on Dec 15 that hate speech has "real and serious consequences", adding that the shooting is a reminder why hate speech and related conduct against any community is not allowed in Singapore.

Writing on his Facebook page, Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim also called on Singaporeans to reject hatred and extremism in all its forms.

