Bondi Beach shooting a reminder why hate speech against any community is not allowed in Singapore: Shanmugam

The Bondi Beach shooting on Sunday (Dec 14) presents a stark reminder for Singapore — as history has shown — that hate speech has "real and serious consequences", said Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam.

In a Facebook post on Dec 15, Shanmugam, who is also the Minister for Home Affairs, said that while the precise causes and reasons for the attack in Sydney are not known yet, hate speech has often been one underlying cause in other cases.

"It creates an environment more prone to violence," said Shanmugam, noting that the Executive Council of Australian Jewry had indicated in a special report on Dec 2 that the number of reported antisemitic incidents in Australia has continued at "unprecedently high levels" for a second consecutive year.

Australia is among the world's seven largest Jewish diaspora communities in the world.

Shanmugam explained that Singapore's position is not to allow hate speech and related conduct.

"Not against Muslims, not against Jews, not against Christians, not against Hindus, not against any religious or racial group.

"Nor will we allow hate speech against any community defined by a characteristic," said Shanmugam, adding that this includes groups taking different approaches to LGBT issues.

The minister also cautioned that hate speech has the propensity to denigrate an identified group — which suggests that they may be the source of problems — resulting in the group being dehumanised, and violence against them being justified.

Referring to a dialogue he had with the Jewish community in Singapore in November, Shanmugam said that the laws and norms in Singapore reflect a "very simple principle".

"Everyone, regardless of race or religion, must be treated fairly. They must be allowed to practice their religion freely. They must be protected from discrimination, harassment and violence.

"All Singaporeans, and all communities in Singapore, whatever our feelings towards Palestine or Israel, must feel safe and respected here," he said.

Earlier in November, Shanmugam highlighted the "worrying trend" of increased acts of hostility — both online and offline — faced by Jewish people in Singapore.

He said that such negative incidents have also "extended beyond the Jewish community to other Singaporeans", although overall, the situation "is very much under control".

'Reject hatred and extremism in all its forms': Faishal

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, in an earlier Facebook post, also touched on the right for people to practice their religions freely.

"Singapore is built on mutual respect and trust among our different communities. At moments like this, it is especially important that we remain united in upholding our multireligious and multicultural values, and reject hatred and extremism in all its forms," the acting minister said.

Assoc Prof Faishal also said that such acts of violence have no place in societies and that the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore "remains steadfast" in their commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and harmony with all communities.

Turning to the actions of Ahmed al Ahmed, a local who selflessly braved danger to tackle one of two armed gunmen during the shooting, Assoc Prof Faishal said that Ahmed's courage is a timely reminder of the values of humanity to uphold.

"His actions, guided not by differences of background, race or religion, but by a deep sense of humanity. This reminds us of the values we must continue to uphold, even in the darkest moments," added Assoc Prof Faishal.

IRO, religious groups condemn attack

Singapore's Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), which has membership from ten religious faiths, issued a statement on Dec 15, condemning the attack.

In its statement, the IRO said that the attack is a "stark reminder" that all forms of religious and racial hatred remain a "global scourge".

"It is an affront to the very principles of peace, mutual respect, and shared humanity that all our faiths hold sacred. An attack on one religious community is an attack on the sanctity of all faiths and on the fabric of a harmonious society," the IRO said.

It also called on Singaporeans to guard against the "seeds of intolerance", while fostering inter-religious dialogue and harmony.

The Singapore Buddhist Federation, National Council of Churches of Singapore, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore, Jewish Welfare Board, Hindu Advisory Board, Sikh Advisory Board and the Singapore Taoist Federations have all issued statements condemning the attack.

They also reiterated the inherent right of every individual to live safely and peacefully.

