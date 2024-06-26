'Next level stupidity': Cyclist crosses busy Ang Mo Kio road while light is green, gets hit by car

He may have been in a rush, but his haste could have cost him his life.

A cyclist was knocked over by a car when he tried to cross a road in Ang Mo Kio while the traffic light was green, according to a video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday (June 25).

In the video which was purportedly taken at 5.50pm on Tuesday, the cyclist attempts to cross the road from the right - heading towards Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park - just as the traffic light turned green for vehicles.

Although he's fast enough to avoid traffic coming from his right, he fails to do the same for traffic from his left.

Despite multiple cars having already driven through the pedestrian crossing, the cyclist tries his luck and tries to cycle straight through traffic.

He gets past the car on the third lane, which slows down for him, but didn't have such luck for the driver on the fourth lane, who ends up driving straight into him.

The cyclist is flipped on his side and thrown onto the car's windshield before he tumbles off the car's hood.

His bicycle is sent flying a couple of metres away; a motorcyclist loses control of his bike on the wet road as a result.

Despite the accident, the cyclist is able to get to his feet, going over to his bicycle and tending to his belongings as the video ends.

The motorcyclist can also be seen getting up to check his bike.

'Pity the car driver'

Many netizens slammed the cyclist for his indifference towards other road users and blatant disregard for safety.

"He doesn't even care about his own life and yet endangers many others," said one user.

Another commented: "Next level stupidity."

"He deserves it," a user also asserted. "No need pity. Pity the car driver."

Some also speculated that the cyclist was in a hurry to avoid the rain.

According to a response by then Transport Minister S Iswaran to a question raised in Parliament last year, cyclists are not required to dismount at pedestrian crossings.

However, they are required to slow down, stop, and look out for oncoming traffic before crossing.

