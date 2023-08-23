'Next time I'll touch him back': Man responds after uncle allegedly caressed his thigh on bus

Regardless of gender, one doesn't like to be touched inappropriately.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic student, Maxwell, took to TikTok on Tuesday (Aug 22), after an uncle that sat opposite him on SBS bus service 184, allegedly touched him inappropriately.

Maxwell shared the video of his encounter and wrote: "This uncle sat diagonally opposite me, brushed his hand against the inside of my thigh and acted like nothing happen. I feel bloody violated."

@maxwellmrt im gonna start walking from clem to ngee ann instead now 💀💀 ♬ original sound - un𝚔own

Stating that he took bus service 184 from Clementi MRT station to school, Maxwell wrote: "I am gonna start walking from Clementi to Ngee Ann instead now."

From the video posted, a person can be seen sitting close to Maxwell with their knees almost touching each other. Seated diagonally across Maxwell, the person can also be seen fidgeting with his hands.

Many netizens on his TikTok thread made light of the situation with even Maxwell jokingly commenting: "Next time I am touching the uncle back."

Surprised by the jokes made, a user even commented: "If it was a girl the comment section would be different already."

Although, some users were concerned about Maxwell's encounter and commented: "I hope you are okay".

In response to the comments, Maxwell wrote: "Thanks man, it is what it is."

AsiaOne has reached out to Maxwell for comment.

ALSO READ: Singaporean man breaks down after getting 'touched inappropriately' at JB massage parlour