Singaporean man breaks down after getting 'touched inappropriately' at JB massage parlour

It was supposed to be a relaxing trip to a JB massage parlour for two Singaporean men.

But instead, they left the place traumatised after their masseuse allegedly sexually assaulted them.

A TikTok video uploaded on Thursday (Jan 19) by an account called Massagefromhell detailed what unfolded that day.

The men had visited the King Spa 2 & Massage at Taman Pelangi and during their massage, a female masseuse allegedly "touched their privates".

One of the men said he asked her to stop, but she did it again twice.

In fact, she even went as far as to ask him if he was gay as he was not getting aroused, according to that video.

Additionally, she allegedly pulled open his underwear to "peek" at his genitals.

Completely unapologetic

The masseuse then continued to question the man inappropriately and made him so uncomfortable that he asked for the massage to end earlier.

"He was so traumatised that he broke down afterwards," revealed the TikTok user.

But when confronted, the masseuse allegedly "denied everything" and only said she had asked the man if he liked men or women.

Disgruntled with her response, the men raised the issue up to the parlour's boss Kingsley and a manager.

However, both of them were "not the least apologetic".

In response, the manager simply offered them a discount to solve the issue, while Kingsley told them they were free to make a police report.

"Honestly, they can get away with such things for so long as it'll always be a he-said-she-said situation and won't hold up in court. So they are not afraid," theorised the TikTok user.

'Extra services' aren't uncommon

After doing a little sleuthing, the TikTok user said he also found several Google reviews that claimed the masseuses there had approached others to do "extra services" too.

One person shared that he didn't want to jump to conclusions at first when the masseuse was trying to "seduce" him.

However, after his two-hour-long massage, she did end up offering him "special services".

CCTV found in changing rooms

In June last year, a Singaporean woman was traumatised after spotting a CCTV camera in the private room of a massage parlour she visited at KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru.

After her foot massage, she was directed to the private room to undress and get ready for the massage.

As she was taking off her clothes and about to hang them on the provided hanger, she noticed a red light flashing in the corner of the room near the curtains.

"I screamed for my husband while reaching for whatever cloth available to cover myself. My husband immediately ran into the room and I pointed at the camera flashing red light.

When the couple reported this to the management team of the massage centre, they were told that no one was aware of there being a camera in the room and "it was not working".

The management team also assured the couple that the CCTV footage would be deleted and begged them not to file a police report. But the couple did so anyway.

However, the couple is unsure if the police made any further investigations on the case.

