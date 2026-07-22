Cabinet reshuffle: Ng Chee Meng returns to Cabinet as Minister in PMO

After losing a parliamentary seat in 2020, narrowly returning to Parliament in 2025 and requesting not to be given a government role, Ng Chee Meng is heading back to Cabinet.

He will be appointed Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday (July 22).

Ng is currently the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Secretary-General and Jalan Kayu SMC MP.

"Jobs and workforce transformation are among the Government's highest priorities," PM Wong said of Ng's appointment.

"There is important work ahead for both the Government and NTUC as we help our workers navigate these changes. I have therefore asked Chee Meng to return to Cabinet."

PM Wong added that Ng's addition to the Cabinet "will strengthen the Government team as we tackle the challenges ahead."

The 57-year-old had previously requested PM Wong not to give him any position in the Government, following his narrow win of Jalan Kayu SMC in GE2025.

Ng's 2025 re-election campaign was overshadowed by several controversies, including scrutiny over the NTUC Income-Allianz saga, a resurfaced 2017 incident in which a teacher accused him of being rude during a Ministry of Education (MOE) dialogue, and questions over his attendance at a dinner that was also attended by a convicted Fujian gang member.

He won Jalan Kayu SMC with 51.47 per cent of the vote, defeating Workers' Party (WP) newcomer Andre Low, who became a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP).

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com