Ng Kok Song and fiancee Sybil Lau's answers to question on their wedding venue might surprise you

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau will be tying the knot next year and their answers to a question on their wedding venue might surprise you.

In a light-hearted interview with Lianhe Zaobao this week, the couple answered some questions in a test of their chemistry.

When asked where Lau's ideal wedding venue would be, she replied: "Somewhere simple".

Ng, on the other hand, was a tad more specific with his response.

"Condominium function room" was his answer, and the 75-year-old even threw in the wedding date — March 2024 — for good measure.

While they got the timeline just about right, the couple didn't exactly give the same answer for the wedding venue.

"Condo function room. Sybil, are you serious? Are you okay with that?" the reporter could be heard asking from behind the camera.

Lau, 45, mentioned that the condo function room is "quite simple".

Unfortunately, theirs responses did not do enough to get them a point for that question, or any, in fact.

"So we got zero out of seven. Please ask one more question," she said.

Their 'first time'

When asked about when and where they first held hands, the couple didn't give matching answers.

According to Lau, it first happened at the "lobby of her home as they crossed the road".

Her fiance's answer? Heathrow Airport in London.

In his explanation, the former GIC investment chief officer even gave a date of when he first held her hands — Feb 28, 2020.

This was etched in his mind as it was the date of the proposal.

At the Singapore Airlines lounge, Ng knelt to the ground and, with ring in hand, asked her to be his wife.

Is Sybil fierce?

Ng's response to one of the questions might suggest so.

When asked if she has a catchphrase, Ng simply scribbled "Kok Song" as his answer.

She immediately disagreed and Ng went on to mimic a few ways of how she says his name.

It's all in the "different tones", he explained, eliciting a smile from Lau who said that she isn't all that fierce.

"When I'm quiet, it means you're in trouble," she said. "I'm normally very chatty, if I'm not talking, then something's wrong."

While they didn't manage to score a single point in the game, Ng chuckled and admitted that he had a good time regardless.

