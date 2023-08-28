Ng Kok Song says his presidential bid 'will be impacted' by opposition leaders supporting Tan Kin Lian

Will his presidential bid be impacted by opposition leaders supporting fellow presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian? Ng Kok Song thinks so.

On Sunday (Aug 27), Tan Kin Lian announced an endorsement by former 2011 presidential candidate Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who made a surprise visit during a walkabout at People's Park Food Centre.

Accompanying them was Tan Jee Say, another former 2011 presidential candidate, as well as Tan Kin Lian's proposer for his presidential bid this year.

"The implication is that by the opposition party leaders supporting Mr Tan Kin Lian's bid, I will be badly impacted," 75-year-old Ng told reporters during a doorstop at Ayer Rajah Food Centre on Monday morning (Aug 28).

He elaborated on how the announcement is a "devious motive to confuse the people of Singapore" and that they have "converted this presidential election into a general election".

"This is wrong. This is very, very wrong. Why can't the political parties concerned wait for two years for the next general election? Why confuse the people of Singapore? So I don't think the people of Singapore will be happy about this," he said.

He added that if opposition party leaders want to make their political points, they should wait until the general elections scheduled to be held by November 2025.

"This is not the time to do it during the presidential election," Ng said.

However, he also admitted that a part of him is "quite happy that this has happened".

"Why? Because sometimes, bad things need to happen to put a bad situation right," said Ng.

"So we might say, well, that was a bad thing. Yes. But it shows that it is time for a change."

Tan should not be considered an independent candidate: Ng

He also elaborated about the "politicisation" of the presidential election, and how Tan should not be considered an independent candidate as he has opposition politicians supporting him.

"How can Tan Kin Lian say he is an independent candidate when he's dependent on those opposition party leaders? What sort of independence is that?" He queried.

Ng once again maintained his independent candidate stance.

"In this presidential election, we have one candidate who is being supported by some opposition parties.

"We have another candidate who is endorsed by the government. I am the only candidate who is not supported nor endorsed by any political party," he said.

'Form of corruption': Ng

Ng went on to say that if those who support Tan are appointed as advisors to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) if the latter becomes the head of state, it may be a "form of corruption".

He was referencing Tan's comments on Sunday that Dr Tan and his proposer Tan Jee Say would be excellent candidates for the CPA.

"There's a danger that he's going to be manipulated by those leaders of the opposition parties," said Ng.

He later clarified that he was not ascribing any criminal intent, but was suggesting that such an act could be seen as a moral perversion of the CPA.

ALSO READ: Ng Kok Song: 'Unhealthy and worrisome' several opposition parties joining up to endorse Tan Kin Lian

melissateo@asiaone.com