Singaporean allegedly linked to Cambodian scam ring to be charged; 2 more Singaporeans wanted

A Singaporean man allegedly linked to an organised crime group in Cambodia that scammed Singaporeans will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 5).

Ngiam Siow Jui, 30, is purportedly in the initial list of 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians wanted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) over their alleged involvement with the group.

Police said on Tuesday that Ngiam was arrested by the Cambodian National Police (CNP) in Phnom Penh. He was repatriated to Singapore and arrested on his arrival on Monday.

Ngiam will be charged with the offence of facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised crime group.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

The 34 people's identities were uncovered through investigations and evidence gathering in Cambodia, after a joint operation with the CNP in Phnom Penh on Sept 9, 2025.

Prohibition of disposal orders have since been issued against them. Their assets, linked to the organised crime group, have also been seized.

Police said that the group is believed to be responsible for at least 535 reported scam cases involving losses of at least $53 million.

Two more Singaporeans added to wanted list

Following Ngiam's arrest, 23 Singaporeans and six Malaysians remain at large.

Meanwhile, the police have published additional Interpol Red Notices against two other male Singaporeans believed to be members of the syndicate.

Jonathan Boneta, 27, and Lee Ding Hao, 33, are purportedly out of Singapore.

An Interpol Red Notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or a similar legal action.

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editor@asiaone.com