No balls, canned items or country flags: Visitor surprised by list of prohibited items at Singapore Airshow

Thinking of catching the Singapore Airshow this weekend? You may want to pack as light as possible.

One visitor said he was surprised to be subjected to stringent security checks at the event.

Taking to Complaint Singapore page on Friday (Feb 23), the visitor who goes by the username Samuel Phang, wrote: "Totally very strict. A lot of stuff can't bring in. This isn't your usual security check. There are like X-Ray machines."

Phang shared an image of a notice placed at the event, showing the list of prohibited items that visitors will not be able to bring into the venue.

There were easily over 50 items on the list, ranging from canned items to country flags. Other no-go items include balls, balloons and items with watermelon images.

"No prohibited items beyond this point, offender will be handed over to the police," read the notice.

According to Singapore Airshow's website, items that may cause injury, public nuisance or deemed unsuitable by the organisers are also prohibited.

A quick check on their website showed an additional clause which states: "The organiser will have the final say on items not listed above. The decision is final and absolute."

Phang's post caught the attention of some online equally surprised by the list of items.

Commenting on the prohibition of items with watermelon images or designs, a Facebook user remarked: "What did watermelons do to you?"

The watermelon has been recently used as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

However, others felt that such stringent security checks are necessarily at events such as the Singapore Airshow.

A Facebook user replied to the comment mentioning that umbrellas are not allowed into the event: "You know how to read or not? Not all umbrellas, is the umbrella (or anything) that is printed with some words that is related to the conflict worldwide, like with word supporting certain war, or supporting terrorist etc."

AsiaOne has reached out to the organisers of the Singapore Airshow for comment.

