No evidence attack on St Joseph's Church priest was religiously motivated; man to be charged on Nov 11

The singing of hymns was interrupted by the cries and screams of frightened children when a 37-year-old man suddenly stabbed Catholic priest Reverand Christopher Lee at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah on Saturday evening (Nov 9).

The attacker, a Singaporean Sinhalese man, had stabbed the priest with a foldable knife after approaching him during communion. The former had previously declared to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority that he is a Christian.

The man, who was not named, will be charged in court on Monday (Nov 11) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon. The police will also seek a court order to remand the man for psychiatric assessment.

If found guilty, the man faces a jail term of up to 15 years, as well as a fine or caning.

Four other items including potentially dangerous weapons were also found in the suspect’s possession.

In a media briefing held just after midnight on Sunday (Nov 10), the police said that there is currently no evidence to suggest that the attack was religiously motivated.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the subject had acted alone and police do not suspect this to be an act of terrorism," said Deputy Commander of Jurong Police Division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police (DAC) Bertran Chia.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Two members of the public, Richard Tan Chai Boon and Damien Liew Khee Rui were also presented the Public Spiritedness Award at the press conference for their courage and public spiritedness in disarming the man and assisting to detain him until the police arrived.

'Violence has no space in Singapore': PM Wong

Singapore’s political leaders and various religious organisations have spoken out against the attack.

Taking to Facebook late last night, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that "violence has no space in Singapore. Most of all, we must uphold the safety and sanctity of our places of worship - places where people seek peace, solace, and community".

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also said on Facebook that "such violence, of any form and for any reason, has absolutely no place in Singapore, let alone at a place of workshop".

The Inter-Religious Organisation, which represents 10 faiths, issued a statement to condemn the "violent act within a sacred space where individuals were gathered in religious service". It also called on Singaporeans to demonstrate interfaith compassion and social cohesion.

Taoist group Quan Zhen Cultural Society said on Facebook that they "stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Roman Catholic Church and strongly condemn any form of violence in places of worship".

It added that "such spaces must be kept sacred and safe for all".

'Shocked and deeply saddened': Cardinal William Goh

In a pastoral message, Cardinal William Goh shared that he was "shocked and deeply saddened that violence has been committed against one of our beloved priests in the house of God, when he was celebrating Mass".

Cardinal Goh, who is the Archbishop of Singapore, also appealed to the Catholic community "not to speculate on the incident or pass judgement without knowing all the facts".

The St Joseph’s Church has announced that Mass and events will proceed as normal on Sunday.

[[nid:709303]]

editor@asiaone.com