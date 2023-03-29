No 'happy ending' please: Masseuse allegedly offers man 'extra services' in Tampines 'spa'

A man went to get a massage for his backache in Tampines and it did not end happily for him.

Stomp contributor Benson shared a photo of the exterior of the "spa" where it happened in early March.

"I went in for the professional massage therapy that I needed for my body ache," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"But instead of getting the massage I needed for the pain in my back, the masseuse unprofessionally asked me to go for a dirty massage. In other words, extra services which the masseuse was looking to earn something more from.

"It was unbearable. How can the massage centre have such dirty terms?"

The Stomp contributor did not elaborate on what the "extra services" were.

He added: "What I wanted was a professional massage, not a disgraceful massage."

Between March 1 and 23, in raids conducted at multiple massage establishments, hotels and commercial units at Balestier Road, Outram Road, Upper Paya Lebar and Selegie Road, police arrested 35 women and two men for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

But not at Tampines.

