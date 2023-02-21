No ice? $3 more says fruit juice seller after woman complains about paying extra for drink at Singapore Flyer

Some F&B establishments tend to charge a little extra for drinks with less or no ice.

But is a $3 price difference acceptable?

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 20), the woman, who goes by the username Wingardium Leviosa, said she patronised a fruit juice stall at Singapore Flyer called Juicei Je.

She posted that she ordered a cup of apple celery juice and was shocked when she was charged $9.80.

The woman also claimed she was told that a cup of juice with less ice costs $15.90.

"Seriously, I wonder where are the fruits harvested from?" she said in her post.

In the comments, several netizens said the price was too much and one suggested that it would be more affordable to make the juice yourself.

Other netizens pointed out that the price may be because of the stall's prime location at Singapore Flyer, a popular tourist attraction.

In reply to a comment, the woman said she has patronised several tourist spots similar to this and the food prices there were not so high.

AsiaOne has reached out to Wingardium Leviosa for more details.

Explaining his price points

When AsiaOne visited the stall at around 9pm on Monday (Feb 20), the owner, Guddu Singh told us that he and his wife opened Juicei Je just two months ago.

As indicated by the stall's menu, a cup of apple celery juice would fall under the Double Mixed Juice category and cost $6.80.

However, if the customer wanted one with no ice, the drink would cost $3.20 more at $10 – that's roughly a 50 per cent price increase.

A cup with less ice would cost $9.80.

When asked about the $15.80 that Leviosa said she was quoted, Guddu would only say that it's for "something else".

The price list for Double Mixed Juice at Juicei Je. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

So, how did the couple come up with these various price points?

Guddu explained that the less ice there was in the cup, they'll have to provide more juice to fill it up.

This means they'll have to include more fruits, which will add to the cost of the drink.

"One bunch of celery alone is $5," said Guddu, to give us some context.

So, if you request for completely no ice, he would have to "double the price".

Singaporeans are fussy: Stall owner

Currently, the shop's menu only displays prices of juices with ice.

To reduce confusion, Guddu told AsiaOne that he plans on printing out more signs indicating the different price points.

He also shared that since he opened two months back, business has only been so-so.

"Here, the rental is higher and food cost is also very high."

He also pointed out that Singaporeans are really fussy customers.

"The tourists are all okay, but our people are not," Guddu said.

