No more cosy corner: Woodlands resident removes items, makes police report for harassment

Now you see it, now you don't.

A Woodlands resident who was recently called out for a cosy corner set up outside his flat has since removed the furniture.

He has also lodged a police report over the incident.

A photo of the cosy corner uploaded on Facebook on Jan 13 showed a bench, an armchair and potted plants placed in front of the unit.

"Block 735 Woodlands Circle. Reported. It's such an eyesore, did they pay extra?" the Facebook post read.

The Facebook post has since been deleted.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the unit on Tuesday (Jan 16), the cosy corner was gone.

The 65-year-old homeowner shared that he was willing to comply with the town council's request to remove the furniture.

"I think of it as preparations for Chinese New Year, this can also be seen as part of spring cleaning," he told Shin Min.

However, the homeowner was upset by the Facebook post as he had put in a considerable amount of effort to decorate and maintain cleanliness of the space.

"Our neighbours living on the same floor also like to gather and chat at this cosy corner," he said, adding that residents did not express dissatisfaction about the space.

The homeowner also questioned the intentions of the person who made the Facebook post, saying that they could have talked to him in person, or lodged a complaint to the authorities directly.

Troubled by the public attention triggered by the Facebook post, the resident believed it is a form of harassment and filed a police report.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, the police confirmed that they received a report regarding the matter.

