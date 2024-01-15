'Super sour guy': Woodlands resident gets blasted for alerting authorities over neighbour's cosy corner outside flat

Is this an eyesore, or simply sour grapes from a neighbour?

One Woodlands resident allegedly alerted the authorities after finding out that his neighbour set up a cosy corner outside the flat.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday (Jan 13), the man shared a photo which showed a bench, an armchair and potted plants right outside his neighbour's doorstep.

"Block 735 Woodlands Circle. Reported. It's such an eyesore," he said. "Did they pay extra?

"No special privileges ya?"

In the comments, several netizens felt that the complainant was over-reacting.

"If it is not obstructing any firemen's access or causing disturbance to his neighbour, it's fine," one of them said, while another observed that the cosy corner looks neat and clean.

"I don't mind being their neighbour," she added.

Other netizens felt that the Woodlands resident who complained about his neighbour's cosy corner had "nothing better to do".

"Super sour guy. Can't see others happy or having something he probably can't have," one netizen said.

"I don't see any issue with it in the first place," another added.

The Facebook post has since been deleted.

Is this allowed?

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the common corridor in residential estates must have a clear escape passage at least 1.2metres wide for use during a fire or medical emergency.

While potted plants, shoe racks and foldable clothing racks may be placed there, the 1.2m clearance must be maintained.

No placement or storage of objects at staircases and its immediate landing is allowed so that escape routes are not obstructed, SCDF said..

