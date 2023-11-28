Resident calls out neighbour's cosy corner outside flat, but is it allowed?

The cat's out of the bag - and not everyone is happy about it.

In a post to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Tuesday (Nov 28), a resident brought attention to the cosy corner outside his neighbour's flat in an undisclosed HDB estate.

He shared a photo which showed a sofa, armchairs, potted plants and even a porch swing placed at the common corridor.

"Is this allowed?" The resident, who posted anonymously, asked.

"How do the cleaners do their monthly block washing then? Or even [keep up] maintenance of the lights?

"Long time ago, I know we could buy the corridor space outside the HDB unit but this space, I don't think so right?"

In the post, the resident clarified that he was just curious and wasn't really complaining, and noted that his neighbour had put in "good effort" decorating the space.

However, some netizens felt that the resident shouldn't have put this space under the limelight.

One Facebook user commented: "It looks so clean and nice, well taken care of… not blocking any path or staircase. Why are you so kaypoh?"

"Don't sabo lah," another wrote, quipping: "This is good for the cleaners. They don't need to clean and they can chill there."

Many others also felt that this decorated space was alright.

"As long as it doesn't block the fire escape route and doesn't cause any inconvenience to the residents, I am fine with it… It looks so nice and comfortable to me," said one.

"Isn't it nice for neighbours to mingle?" another netizen also asked. "These days, we live in the same block for five years not knowing who lives next door."

Another questioned: "What's wrong with that? As long as all co-operate and keep the space clean, this can bring back kampung spirit."

However, it is unclear if the cosy corner is shared among residents.

Others also pointed out another cause for concern.

One netizen asked: "Putting plants along corridor is okay but this is a little extreme. If this is allowed, then everyone will be doing it - and which neighbour should have the right to the space?"

Guidelines on use of common areas in housing estates

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the common corridor in residential estates must have a clear escape passage at least 1.2metres wide for use during a fire or medical emergency.

While potted plants, shoe racks and foldable clothing racks may be placed there, the 1.2m clearance must be maintained.

No placement or storage of objects at staircases and its immediate landing is allowed so that escape routes are not obstructed, SCDF explained.

