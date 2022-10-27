No paint, no furniture: Family of 6 forced to live in incomplete house after renovation went awry

Moving into a new home is an exciting experience, but evidently not for one family who claimed they were forced live in a somewhat barren flat when their contractor did not complete the job.

Homeowner Jane told Shin Min Daily News that she purchased the unit with her husband back in February. She was then subsequently introduced to her contractor — who happened to be a distant relative — through her niece.

"After I contacted him, he estimated the renovation costs to be about $45,000. He promised to start work in early September, and that he would hand over the house before October," said the 45-year-old housewife.

Even before renovations for their home began, Jane said that the contractor told her he had to purchase the materials beforehand, citing rising costs due to the pandemic. Hence, Jane put down a deposit of $20,000 on March 1.

"Renovation work started on Sept 5 and during this period the contractor kept asking me to pay the remaining sum," she recalled. "I paid $46,360 in total."

Unfortunately, by the time the end of the month rolled around, the house was still incomplete, she said.

When Shin Min visited the Pasir Ris flat, works for the kitchen and the wall for the altar had been completed, including the toilets.

However, the kitchen lacked a stove, a sink and cabinets. The living room and bedrooms were left incomplete as well.

"The renovation was stopped halfway, and the house isn't painted. Our furniture can't be delivered as well," Jane said while tearing up.

For about a month now, the family of six has apparently been sleeping on air mattresses, and their windows covered with newspapers.

Unable to do anything about their incomplete home, Jane said she decided to file a police report.

"[The contractor] previously told us he had a manpower shortage, and needed the authorities' approval before he could continue the renovation, but there's been no update since then.

"He doesn't answer my calls and only replies to messages. He says that he'll refund me but hasn't done so. I can't find another contractor to finish the job," Jane lamented, adding that she was upset that the family wouldn't be able to celebrate Deepavali.

Jane's husband, Alan, also complained that the electrical work done by the contractor was shoddy, as the power would trip when he uses a few electrical appliances at once.

Contractor said couple interfered with his work

When contacted by Shin Min, the contractor — who declined to be named — also had some gripes of his own.

He told the Chinese daily that he never promised to complete renovations by October, and shared that Jane and Alan would constantly interfere with his work.

"After [Alan] scolded my workers, they refused to work. I've tried to my best to accede to most of his requests, but I didn't make any promises."

The contractor said that he's still waiting on the authorities' approval, and intends to tie up the loose ends afterward.

He also maintained that he would refund them for the incomplete work, but had to calculate the amount in detail.

Sharing that he had over 15 years of experience in the industry and a pretty good reputation, he said: "I regret taking taking this project. If we can't come to an agreement, then we'll settle it through legal means."

Not the only one

Zhang's kitchen tiles cracked in June, so she engaged a contractor to renovate the entire kitchen.

Jane and Alan aren't the only ones dealing with home renovation woes.

Earlier this month, a 36-year-old woman's kitchen renovation plans also went awry after her contractor cancelled on her the night before they were due to start work.

The woman, surnamed Zhang, told Shin Min she had picked Oct 7 to start renovations as it was an auspicious date.

Although the materials were already delivered to her home, the contractor told her they were unable to proceed with the renovation as "they did not know which material was to be used for the cabinets".

When contacted by the Chinese daily, the contractor claimed that Zhang did not finalise the cabinet material, despite warnings that this would delay the project.

