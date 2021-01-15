No parking here: Man barricades neighbour's car with sandbags, traffic cones

Ever left a passive-aggressive note to call out bad parking? Well, one man was so incensed that he went the extra mile, barricading the errant driver in with traffic cones, sandbags and even his own car.

The dispute between the man and the driver took place at 44 Jalan Rabu on Tuesday (Jan 12) at about 7.31am, police confirmed.

The man, who looked to be in his fifties, had gotten upset when he pulled up to the corner terrace unit and spotted a red car parked in front of it, an eyewitness told Lianhe Wanbao.

"Coincidentally, the house opposite was undergoing renovations. There were workers carrying out work there.

"He picked up two traffic cones from the roadside and two sandbags, placing them on top of the red car."

The man also went on to block the front and side of the red car with two rubbish bins and parked his own car behind the red car, effectively boxing it in.

The driver of the red car told the Chinese evening daily that he had been about to leave for work that morning when he discovered the older man's "masterpiece".

"He said angrily that I had parked my car in front of his house," the 36-year-old said. "No matter what I said, he would not remove the sandbags or move his car away. I had no choice but to call the police."

The older man reportedly only relented and removed the barricades after the police arrived on the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that both parties were advised on their legal recourse and no further police assistance was required.

The younger man had parked in front of the corner terrace house as his housemates had parked their own vehicles in front of the house that they were renting together, he explained.

According to the younger man, the unit had previously been occupied by a woman in her eighties and a domestic helper.

"Her house was empty for the past month. I didn't see her. It was only after I asked the neighbours that I found out she had passed away.

"Anyway the unit has been empty for so long, I thought [parking there] would not be any nuisance to them. I didn't expect to provoke that uncle."

kimberlylim@asiaone.com